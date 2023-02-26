Komica Anchal: Regional industry, music albums are a stepping-stone for actors like us

Bitten by an acting bug, Komica Anchal dropped from her engineering course after a year to pursue her passion. Now that she is well settled in Mumbai and is working in South Indian films, she feels the risk was worth it.

“I was good in studies and my parents wanted me to take up engineering so I cleared the examination and took admission in Dehradun. After a year I got inclined towards modelling and it was then I decided to quit. Initially, it was tough to convince my parents but soon they understood and till date they have been standing by me,” she says.

To pursue modelling, Anchal shifted to Bengaluru in 2019. “I did a lot of shows down South including fashion weeks and started doing TVC. Once I got a hang of being in front of camera, I thought of acting as my next step and shifted to Mumbai. I trained under acting coach Parag Mehta and did workshops in South as well.”

Anchal is set to debut with a Kannada. “Tentatively titled Connection is a big film opposite Diganth Manchale and Tarun Chandra. We shot the film in 2022 and maximum shoot was done in Dehradun and Auli. I learnt Kannada for the film and now am learning Telugu and Tamil as well. I am getting some offers and looking for more opportunities in the Sandalwood and other regional industries,” she tells.

Anchal feels for actors it’s a tough world out there. “See, I come from a small town (Vaishali, Bihar) and have no godfather in the industry. I surely want to do Hindi films, OTT projects or some good TV shows but the opportunities are limited. I have been modelling and have TVCs to fall back upon and support my parents else its very tough to survive in Mumbai. Regional industry and music albums are a stepping-stone for actors like us. I hope it translates into a bigger project in Hindi and pan-India.”

Talking about her music videos, she shares, “I have also done a music video Ma Durge opposite Saath Nibhana Sathiya actor Vishal Singh which released during Durga Puja followed by a love anthem Tere Bin Sajni.”

“I have faith in myself and keep on giving auditions. Auditions and rejections are the biggest learning for new comers. Besides, I am working on my fitness, acting skills, dance and more,” concludes Anchal.