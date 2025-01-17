Lilavati doctors call Saif Ali Khan a ‘hero’, actor to be shifted out of ICU: Full health update here

The doctors and other staff at Lilavati Hospital issued a health update on Saif Ali Khan on Friday morning. The actor underwent surgery after he was stabbed by an unknown intruder at his home on Thursday. (Also Read: Saif Ali Khan fans angry over mean jokes and memes on actor's stabbing, ask trolls to ‘have some shame') Saif Ali Khan is recovering well but has been advised for best rest to heal his deep wounds.

What the doctor said

Dr Nitin Dange, Chief Neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital Mumbai, told the media on Friday, “Saif Ali Khan is better now. We made him walk, and he walked well. Looking at his parameters, his wounds and all the other injuries, he is safe to be shifted out of the ICU. He has to take several precautions. He has to take rest and his movement has been restricted for a week."

Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer of Lilavati Hospital, added, “Saif Ali Khan is a real hero. He is doing well. He has been shifted from ICU to a normal room.” As per information received from one of the doctors of Lilavati Hospital, the medical team decided on shifting Saif from the ICU to the general ward shortly after discussing with the actor's family. Minutes before the health briefing, Saif's wife and actor Kareena Kapoor was seen making her way into the hospital.

Saif's stabbing incident

Saif was attacked by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat at around 2:30 am on Thursday. The incident occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence. As Saif attempted to intervene, it escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds.

He was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after being stabbed by the intruder. He underwent surgery under the supervision of a team of doctors there. Saif sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine, and surgery was performed to remove a 2.5-inch-long knife from the actor's spine and repair his 'leaking spinal fluid'.

While the said intruder hasn't been nabbed yet, a suspect has been brought to the police station for questioning in the matter.