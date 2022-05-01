Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde says 'favourite' designer called her to his hotel room, did the same with 7-8 other boys

Saisha Shinde recently shared a secret on Lock Upp, revealing that a designer once invited her to his hotel room. She shared that she later found out that he did the same with seven to eight boys. Saisha is a celebrity fashion designer, who was known to the fashion world and Bollywood as Swapnil Shinde before she came out as a transwoman with a new name in January 2021. Also Read| Saisha Shinde reveals secret on Lock Upp, says she was sexually assaulted as a child, was told 'this is why you are gay'

In a new promo of the Judgement Day episode, which marks the last Judgement episode on Lock Upp before its finale, host Kangana Ranaut is seen asking Saisha and Payal Rohatgi if they would like to share their secrets to save themselves from elimination. Saisha shared, "This is one secret that I never brought out. This Indian designer was my favourite. When I met him, obviously I was enamoured by him. He called me to his hotel room, I hugged him, and of course we had ***." Saisha added, "At least 7 ya 8 ladko ke saath unhone waisa kiya tha (He had done the same with at least 7 or 8 boys)."

Payal Rohatgi is also seen sharing her secret in the promo, revealing that she had become suicidal after a bad relationship in her life. She said, "There was a love angle that was very detrimental in my personal life. I got heavily into drinking. I used to drink like 48 hours. I used to be on prescription drugs. I used to be suicidal, I have tried to cut my hands. Recalling how she felt at the time, Payal said she used to say, "I need you back, please come back, I am having a nervous breakdown. I don't want to die."

Apart from Saisha and Payal, the contestants left on the captivity-based reality show are Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Shivam Sharma, Prince Narula, Azma Fallah, and Poonam Pandey. The finale is expected to be held next week.

