Long hair, beard: Ranveer Singh teases new look for Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, fans say he is looking like a ‘sher’

Actor Ranveer Singh has got everyone hyped with his latest Instagram reel, where he gave his fans a sneak peek into his rugged new look for Aditya Dhar's upcoming action thriller, Dhurandhar. The actor's long hair and beard combo has fans swooning. Also read: Ranveer Singh’s first look in Dhurandhar is all fire and fury — here’s what we know so far Ranveer Singh's fans can't seem to get enough of his new avatar.

Ranveer posts video on Instagram

On Wednesday, Ranveer took to Instagram to share a reel reacting to a video by DJ Armin van Buuren, who feels a Formula 1 engine sounds like it’s saying “Stiiiiing”.

Starting the video, Ranveer says, “Mr Buuren, big fan... I've been following your musical journey from the early 2000s. You truly are a pioneer in the world of electronica and dance music, and you seem to have made an astonishing discovery of late, which everybody seems to be talking about. And it's got me really curious. So I feel like I want. To check it out for myself”.

The actor then watches the DJ play the sound and shares his feelings about the sound of the engine. Following this, Ranveer shared, “There is a sting in the sound of the engine. Wow... The experience of watching Formula One is now never going to be the same for me. I can't hear it”.

Fans love the look

In the video, Ranveer is spotted lounging on a balcony, sporting a crisp white shirt, shades, and a hat. But it's his long hair and beard that have stolen the show, generating major buzz and conversation.

One fan wrote, “That laidback style you got”, with one mentioning “Sexy”. “The Hair (fire emoji),” wrote another fan.

“LOOKING SO HANDSOME,” read one comment. One social media user mentioned that the actor, who will also be seen in the next instalment of Don, is looking like a sher (lion).

“How's he grow his hair and beard so fast,” wondered one, and one comment read, “Father is fathering”.

Ranveer’s next

Ranveer is busy shooting for his next Dhurandhar, an action-packed espionage thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, best known for the acclaimed Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). The cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. Reportedly, drawing inspiration from real-life covert operations led by India’s current National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.