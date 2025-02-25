Loved Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan's latest cola ad? They never even met on set! Here's why

Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan recently took social media by storm as they reunited on screen for a beverage advertisement directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. However, according to a report in ETimes, the superstars never actually shared the set while filming. Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan's still from their recent ad.

Why Hrithik-Salman shot the advertisement separately

An industry insider told the portal that, although the brand was keen on featuring Hrithik and Salman together, coordinating their schedules proved to be a major challenge since both were committed to their respective upcoming projects. As neither could adjust their schedules, shooting separately was the only option. Therefore, director Ali Abbas Zafar ensured a seamless integration of their individual sequences.

Fans went wild over the advertisement. One internet user wrote, "Unexpected collab." Another commented, "Oh my god! This gave me goosebumps." Another wrote, "War 2 and Tiger 3 foreshadowing. I love it." One more comment read, "Looking like the best duo."

Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film

Hrithik, who was last seen in Fighter, is currently shooting for the YRF Spy Universe film War 2. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Kiara Advani and Jr NTR in lead roles. The film marks Jr NTR's Bollywood debut, where he will be seen playing the antagonist. The action thriller is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3.

Salman Khan's upcoming film

Salman is currently shooting for his upcoming action-drama Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sathyaraj in key roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is scheduled for release in cinemas this Eid. Apart from this, Salman will also be seen in the sequel to his hit film Kick. Sajid announced the project earlier this year, leaving fans excited.