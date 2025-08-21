Maa OTT release date out: When and where to watch Kajol's mythological horror film

Maa OTT release date: Kajol's mythological horror thriller finally has an OTT release date! The Vishal Furia directorial marked Kajol's first-ever horror film and earned praise for her performance upon release. On Thursday, Netflix India announced the OTT premiere date of the film. Maa will release on Netflix on August 22. (Also read: Maa movie review: Kajol's film takes it's time- and yours -- but forgets to bring the horror in this mythological drama) Maa OTT release date: Kajol in a still from the horror film.

Maa OTT release date

Netflix India posted the release date of Maa on their official Instagram account and wrote in the caption, "Jab rakshak ek maa ho to har bhakshak ki haar hogi (When the mother turns protector, then the destroyer will lose) Watch Maa, out 22 August, on Netflix.

About Maa

Helmed by Vishal Furia and backed by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, the mythological horror film also stars Indraneil Sengupta, Ronit Roy and Kherin Sharma, among others, in key roles. Saiwyn Quadras wrote the screenplay, while Sandeep Francis is the editor. The music composers of the film are Harsh Upadhyay, Rocky Khanna, and Shiv Malhotra.

The film revolves around the story of how Aambika (Kajol) and her daughter visit her husband's hometown after his death due to a supernatural cause, only to discover a demonic curse that puts their lives at risk. The film received praise for Kajol's performance, but many felt it did not land the horror aspects well and played it safe. It collected ₹36.08 crore at the box office in India.

Speaking to Hindustan Times about doing the film, Kajol had said, “I wasn't that unsettled by it, probably because I did it. But everyone around me had the same reaction (makes disgusted face). They said, 'I can't see you like this'. But that's what horror is, and that's why it will be particularly effective.”