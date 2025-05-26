Madhuri Dixit dances to Mausam Ka Jaadu as Mumbai gets drenched. Watch

As heavy rains hit Mumbai city, Bollywood's OG dancing queen Madhuri Dixit decided to celebrate the weather in the most filmy way. Madhuri took her fans down the memory lane as she danced to her iconic number Ye Mausam Ka Jadoo Hai Mitwa while enjoying the cosy weather. Madhuri Dixit posted a lovely video of herself enjoying the monsoon rains.(Instagram/madhuridixitnene)

(Also read: Proud parents Madhuri Dixit and Dr Sriram Nene attend son Arin's graduation ceremony in LA: Pics)

Madhuri enjoys the monsoon

On Monday, Madhuri took to Instagram and shared a lovely video of herself, frolicking in the rain with a big umbrella. With a beautiful lake and natural beauty in the background, Madhuri looked ethereal in a red printed co-ord set with no make-up look. She danced on Ye Mausam Ka Jaadu Hai Mitwa from her 1994 blockbuster Hum Aapke Hai Koun also starring Salman Khan. She captioned the video, "Let the magic of the season cast a spell 🪄✨"

Fans react

Fans were delighted to watch their favourite star welcoming the rains with an endearing post. One fan wrote, "Love rains. Enjoy ma’am. Love you". Another one chimed in and wrote, "May the magic stay with you all season long!". A third one gushed over her smile and wrote, "Aapki smile ka jadu hai queen (Its the magic of your smile)". Another one wrote, "This isn't the magic of the weather but that of Madhuri Dixit. Graceful every time..."

Madhuri celebrated her birthday

Madhuri celebrated her birthday on May 15. Taking to Instagram on as Madhuri turned 58, her husband Dr Shriram Nene shared a series of photos featuring himself, Madhuri, and their sons Arin and Ryan. One of the pictures showed the couple sitting hand in hand, looking into each other's eyes with a beautiful smile. The pictures were accompanied by the title track of Dil To Pagal Hai, one of Madhuri's most iconic romantic films.

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which also starred Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri.