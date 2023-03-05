Madhuri Dixit photobombs Dia Mirza's pic with Diana Penty, Sophie Choudry, her husband spotted in Sophie's video

Dia Mirza, Diana Penty, Madhuri Dixit and Sophie Choudry were some of those who attended John Legend and Rajakumari's concert in Mumbai on Saturday. John Legend and Rajakumari performed in Mumbai as part of the Walkers and Co Tour in India. Now, Dia has shared a candid picture from the night, which has none other than Madhuri photobombing her. Also read: Dia Mirza shares beautiful wedding video on second anniversary. Watch here

The picture shows Dia between Diana and Sophie as the trio poses for a picture at the concert. Madhuri is seen having a drink a few feet away from them in the background. Sharing the picture on her Instagram Stories, Dia wrote, “My girls @dianapenty @sophiechoudry and what a beautiful photobomb @madhuridixitnene.”

Dia Mirza shared pictures from Saturday's concert on Instagram Stories.

While Dia was in a beige dress, Madhuri was in what seemed to be a soft pink formal outfit. Dia was also accompanied by husband Vaibhav Rekhi and shared a selfie with him. She captioned it, “Date night”.

Natasha Dalal and Dr Shriram Nene were also seen in videos shared by Sophie Choudry.

Sophie also shared a glimpses from the night. In one of the videos, she is seen singing along with John Legend while swooning with Natasha Dalal and Diana on her side. Madhuri's husband Dr Shriram Nene can be seen seated at a table behind them. Sharing the video, Sophie wrote on her Instagram Stories, “I think John needs to hire us. Also I see you @drshriramnene.”

Dia welcomed a baby boy named Avyaan in May, 2021. She has already shot for her next film, Dhak Dhak, in which she stars alongside Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. Directed by Tarun Dudeja and produced by Taapsee Pannu, the film follows the story of a road trip undertaken by a girl gang.

Dia will also be seen in Bheed, also starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. The film will tell the story of the ‘darkest times’ of lockdown when the immigrant workers struggled to travel back to their hometowns.

Diana Penty recently saw the release of her film Selfiee in theatres. Also, starring Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the film failed at the box office.

