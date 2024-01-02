close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Madhuri Dixit, husband Shriram Nene start New Year 2024 by seeking blessings at Siddhivinayak temple; get mobbed. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 02, 2024 02:20 PM IST

Madhuri Dixit and husband Dr Shriram Nene prayed at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on Tuesday. She will be next seen in Panchak.

Madhuri Dixit and husband, Dr Shriram Nene, had a special start to 2024 as they offered prayers at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple on New Year. The couple reached the temple in the morning to seek blessings. An inside video of them from the temple has surfaced. Also read: Madhuri Dixit honoured with Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema award at IFFI

Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene during their visit at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. (AFP)
Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene during their visit at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. (AFP)

Madhuri mobbed at Siddhivinayak

For the visit, Madhuri wore a grey ethnic ensemble with red floral prints. Her husband opted for a traditional look in a red kurta. They were seen with their hands folded in a video from inside the temple.

The couple was escorted by Mumbai Police. As Madhuri and Shriram stepped out of the temple premises, a huge crowd surrounded them to catch a glimpse of the actor. Madhuri greeted fans with folded hands.

Madhuri's post

On the last day of 2023, actor Madhuri Dixit had shared a recap video featuring highlights of the year 2023. Taking to Instagram, Madhuri treated fans with a video of seen and unseen glimpses.

In the video, she dropped the glimpses from last year. It included her photos with her family and Bollywood friends. It also featured her reunion video with Dil To Pagal Hai, co-star Karisma Kapoor. They were dancing to Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Balam Pichkari from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

It also had bits of her performance at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). At the event, Madhuri was honoured with the Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema award. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Celebrating all the ups and downs that made this year truly remarkable…”

Madhuri's last movie

The actor was last seen in the film Maja Ma. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film was a family entertainer, set against the backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding. It also featured Gajraj Rao, Pallavi Patel, Ritwik Bhowmik, Tejas Patel, Barkha Singh, Esha Hansraj, Gajraj Rao, Manohar Patel, Srishti Shrivastava and Tara Patel. She will be next seen in the Marathi film, Panchak which will release on January 5.


