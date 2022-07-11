Malaika Arora hangs out with Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, congratulates them on their wedding. See pic

Malaika Arora met actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in Mumbai on Sunday. She took to Instagram to share a picture with the newlyweds and wish them for their wedding. The couple tied the knot on June 9 in an intimate ceremony in Mahabalipuram. The ceremony was attended by close friends including Nayanthara's Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan hugs Nayanthara in unseen pics from her wedding with Vignesh Shivan; Rajinikanth blesses the couple

Malaika was in a camouflage dress, while Nayanthara was in a tank top and pants. Vignesh Shivan was in shirt and denims. Malaika wrote along with the picture on her Instagram Story, “Congratulations Nayanthara and Vignesh.. was so lovely to meet you both.” Malaika Arora shared a picture with Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan on Instagram.

Nayanthara and Vignesh began dating when they worked together on the latter's directorial, Naanum Rowdydhaan. The film also starred Vijay Sethupathi. Nayanthara recently starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

During the day, Malaika also met her other friends and shared a fun video from their get-together along with the filter. She captioned it, “Sunday madness with my gurls, "Sunday madness with my gurls @delnazd @vahbizmehta @pressynathan #trendingreels."

Malaika and boyfriend Arjun Kapoor recently returned from their Paris vacation where they celebrated Arjun's 37th birthday. The two are yet to decide a wedding date but Malaika has hinted at the same in her recent interview. She told Bombay Times in May, “The most essential part is if we know we want a future together. If you are in a relationship where you are still figuring things out and saying, ‘Oh, I don’t know’... that’s not where I stand in my relationship. It’s sacred and important to me. I feel we are at a place where we’re thinking of the where-next and what-next parts. We discuss things a lot. We’re on the same plane, with similar thoughts and ideas.”

