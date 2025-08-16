Malaika Arora says trolls calling her ‘buddhi’ triggers her, reveals son Arhaan Khan's reaction: ‘Bahut insensitive hai’

Malaika Arora has heard it all, from being called ‘buddhi’ to being mocked for her bold fashion choices, but she isn’t letting ageist trolls dim her sparkle. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, she opened up about how she handles such comments, why they can still trigger her at times, and the advice her son Arhaan Khan gives her when she’s at the receiving end of online hate. Malaika Arora reveals how son Arhaan Khan supports her when she gets trolled.

Malaika Arora on being age-shamed

Talking about age-shaming trolls, Malaika said, "For me, ‘buddhiya’. I mean how can you even say something like that to somebody. Kabhi kabhi ye trigger karta hai (Sometimes, it triggers me) because bahaut hi insensitive hai (it’s extremely insensitive). Because they see only that (brave) persona. They'll see ‘khush lag rahi hai’ (she looks happy) but they don't realise that there are so many things that can actually trigger you, upset you."

Malaika explained that she believes such situations should be taken as examples to respond positively, encouraging one to say, "People, go ahead and say what you want; I will be better than that." She added that she would prove she could be better and could probably do anything and everything under the sun.

Malaika Arora reveals Arhaan Khan's reaction to her getting trolled

She also revealed her son Arhaan Khan’s reaction to her getting trolled and said, "One of my biggest supporters is my son. He's always like 'what's the big deal mom, if somebody's saying that it's fine. Why are you letting it affect you or upset you?' Uske baad mere khud ke dimaag me jo mechanism hai (After that, the mechanism in my own mind) to deal with situations kicks in and then ‘let's move forward, put this behind me’."

Malaika has long been at the receiving end of toxic online trolling, with comments about her ‘duck walk’, sheer outfits, and bold fashion choices, often labelled as ‘age-inappropriate’. She has also been called ‘aunty’, with trolls taking jibes at her relationship with ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika recently appeared as a judge on the second season of the dance reality show Hip Hop India, alongside Remo D’Souza. Streaming on Amazon MX Player, the season wrapped up in June this year with Shubhankar emerging as the winner.