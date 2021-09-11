Malaika Arora shares throwback video of her belly dancing, twerking to Binte Dil; Geeta Kapoor marvels at her moves

Actor and television personality Malaika Arora on Saturday shared a throwback video clip in which she danced to Binte Din, from Padmavat. The song is sung by Arijit Singh. At one point, she also twerks.

Sharing it, she simply used a hashtag and wrote ‘IBDTHROWBACK’. The clip showed Malaika, dressed in a black long gown, first attempting a belly dance and eventually twerking on the song. Choreographer Geeta Kapur was a bit surprised but laughed along.

Earlier in the day, Malaika shared a short review of her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor's latest release Bhoot Police. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "OMGGGGG this was sooooo entertaining...Saifu @arjunkapoor @jacquelinef143 @yamigautam @tips".

Dance is certainly close to Malaika's heart as she carved a niche for herself in Hindi film industry, performing special dance numbers over the years. Recently, she danced with her sister Amrita Arora for a video on Instagram. The sisters matched steps on Touch It by KiDi. The video showed Amrita giving her sister a push out of the frame.

Malaika has been in news for the last couple of years for her fitness and yoga videos, her TV appearances as a judge on reality dance shows as well as her relationship with Arjun. The couple often feature in each other's Instagram pages. They, however, a maintain profile.

Malaika's son Arhaan recently left for his higher studies. Malaika, who shares Arhaan with her former husband Arbaaz Khan, had revealed it hadn't been easy dealing with his absence at her home.

"It’s definitely difficult and I am still trying to get used to him not being around. I don’t think I’ll ever get used to it," she told Indian Express.

She had previously mentioned how she had asked her son to utilise his time better after his school ended last year. He took a break before he continued with his higher studies. She told a leading daily: "I was clear that even if he does that, he should use his time well. I told him that he has to engage in various things, learn something new and not sit around wasting his time."