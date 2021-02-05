IND USA
Milind Soman with wife Ankita Konwar.
Milind Soman says he got the most awards in 2020: 'Best award came from Ankita'

  • Milind Soman has spoken about 'the best award' that came from his wife, Ankita Konwar.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:15 PM IST

Milind Soman has said that he won the most number of awards in 2020, despite it being a very difficult year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actor, however, added that the 'best award' came from his wife, Ankita Konwar, for being the best husband.

Sharing a throwback picture of himself, along with a few glimpses of his achievements from last year, Milind wrote on Instagram. "2020 was a difficult year, but it was the year I got the most awards @gqindia man of the year, @petaindia award for Deivee by Milind Soman and most popular book for Made in India! An almost unfair number of silver linings, I agree but the best award came from @ankita_earthy, when she said i was the best husband in the world, even after putting up with me 24x7 during the lockdown that is something I can feel really good about !! Thank you sweetheart."


Milind and Ankita tied the knot in April 2018. Like Milind, Ankita is also an ardent marathon runner and usually joins him on his runs across the world.

Also read: Sussanne Khan's throwback photos with sons are pure love, Hrithik Roshan reacts


In one of her posts on Instagram last year, Ankita had called him 'the best partner'. Sharing a picture from their Bihu celebrations, she had written, “There’s just so much to be grateful for everyday! Like this man learning how to cook my favourite #cheeseomelette and letting me workout while he cooks (because he finished his workout earlier of course) Like fixing my #haldimilk every night or cheering me up with an egg fight (old Assamese custom) during Bihu because I couldn’t visit my family. I’m grateful for you, everyday! You are the best partner anyone can think of Love you forever”.

Milind recently saw the release of his new web show, Paurashpur. He plays a trans character in the series.

