Mohit Suri reacts to Deepika Padukone's exit from Spirit over 8-hour shift demand: ‘It’s unfair when…'

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone recently sparked debate around the 8-hour shift rule in the film industry following her reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. From Neha Dhupia to Soha Ali Khan, several celebrities have come out in support of her. Now, in a conversation with NDTV, filmmaker Mohit Suri has also weighed in on the ongoing discussion. Mohit Suri reacts to Deepika Padukone's 8-hour work shift demand.

Mohit Suri on Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour shift demand

Mohit explained that no director wants actors to work beyond what’s necessary, saying, “Well, to each their own. I think it depends on the kind of budget you're working with. I don't think any director wants to make anyone work beyond what's required. No one's sadistic enough to unnecessarily torture someone. Sometimes, you're restricted by things like budgets, and that impacts everything, including how many hours a day you shoot.”

He further shared that it is unfair for someone to dictate terms after agreeing to a project: “You have a choice to be a part of something or not. But what I think is unfair is when someone comes in and starts dictating terms after signing on. You knew what the project entailed — the constraints, the realities.”

Deepika was supposed to be part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. However, following her reported exit, it was claimed that her demands — including an 8-hour workday, not speaking her dialogues in Telugu, and a share in profits — did not go down well with the filmmaker. She was later replaced by Triptii Dimri as the female lead.

About Mohit Suri’s upcoming film

Meanwhile, Mohit is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Saiyaara. The film stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles and marks Ahaan’s acting debut in the film industry. Presented by Aditya Chopra, directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Akshaye Widhani, Saiyaara is said to be an intense love story. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 18 July.