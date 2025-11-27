Mumbai's AQI rises to hazardous levels, Chakala, Mazgaon among worst affected. Sumbul Touqeer, Arjun Bijlani react

Mumbai woke up under a thick blanket of smog, low visibility and discomfort among residents on Wednesday. Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) hit the severe category. Through the day, six stations in Mumbai recorded AQI values above 200 — slipping from the moderate to poor category. Chakala in Andheri east touched 255, Mazgaon-252, Borivali East-219 , Colaba- 216, while the AQI in Powai was 221 and Malad west was 216. View of the city, Sumbul Touqeer, Arjun Bijlani

Sports manager and wife of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh took to social media to share her disbelief over the city's deteriorating air quality. Ritika, shared screenshots of AQI readings on her Instagram Stories. The first screenshot showed an AQI of 227. The air quality was classified as severe. Ritika added a mask-wearing emoji and a heartbreak emoji while sharing the AQI readings. In her second Instagram Story, she reacted with disbelief over the situation. “What is happening,” she wrote, sharing a picture that shows Mumbai covered in haze and the on-screen text saying AQI: 257"

Celebs shared their thoughts about the situation.

Arjun Bijlani- The AQI rising in Mumbai is a warning. As a citizen, and working professional when I step out of my home, I can feel the change in the environment every day. We need to take this seriously, because every breath we take now comes with a cost. It’s time to come together and make cleaner air a priority. Small steps like reducing vehicle use, choosing public transport, and being mindful about waste burning can genuinely make a difference. I also hope to see stronger policies, more green cover, and cleaner construction practices in the city. Mumbai has given all of us so much, now it’s our turn to protect it.

Sumbul Touqeer- The rising AQI in Mumbai is a matter of concern. As actors, we spend long hours outdoors, and the pollution really hits you - the heavy breathing, the irritation, the constant fatigue. It’s worsening our day-to-day life. Some days, even after a full night’s sleep, you wake up feeling drained because the air itself feels heavy. Shooting in crowded or traffic-heavy areas becomes twice as exhausting. It’s tough because we don’t really get the option to pause work, so we just try to cope in the best way possible. I feel the government should start taking preventive measures before its too late. We are already seeing what's happening in Delhi, once the AQI started rising, it never decreased. But with Mumbai we still have an option to control it from deteriorating further.