Munjya box office collection day 8: Sharvari and Mona Singh's horror-comedy mints over 38 crore in India so far

Munjya box office collection day 8: Starring Sharvari, Abhay Verma and Mona Singh, the film has been performing well. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the horror-comedy collected an estimated ₹3.35 crore nett on Friday in India. Munjya is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films. Also read | Munjya review: An average blend of horror and comedy with a CGI spooky twist Munjya box office collection day 8: The Aditya Sarpotdar directorial features Sharvari, Mona Singh and Abhay Verma, among others.

Munjya box office collection

As per the portal, Munjya has taken its India total to roughly ₹38.65 crore nett in eight days. On day 1, Munjya earned ₹4 crore, followed by ₹7.25 crore nett and ₹8 crore nett on its first Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The film has since been registering a similar box office collection.

On day 4, Munjya earned ₹4 crore nett, on day 5, it added another ₹4.15 crore to its domestic box office collection, following it up with ₹4 crore nett on day 6 and ₹3.9 crore nett on day 7. Munjya's week one box office collection in India was ₹35.3 crore nett.

More about the film

Munjya, the latest movie in Maddock Films' horror comedy universe after films like Stree (2018), follows the story of the eponymous mythical creature, which has its roots in Marathi folklore. Sathyaraj and Suhas Joshi round out the cast of the film, which was released on June 7.

‘Thank you for showering Munjya with so much love’

Actor Sharvari Wagh, currently basking in the success of her film Munjya, took a moment to thank her fans for their praise of her performance. Sharvari, who portrays the character of Bella/Munni in the film, recently shared a series of pictures on Instagram that showed her in a purple and white dress, set against the backdrop of a projector screen.

Sharvari wrote in her caption, "I'm this emoji today! Thank you for showering our Munjya with so much love! Feeling grateful today! Munjya is now lurking in theaters near you!"