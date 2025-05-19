Naseeruddin Shah recalls doing movies just for money, working three shifts a day: ‘There’s no worse torture in world’

Naseeruddin Shah opens up on doing films only for money

The actor revealed that his technique does not differ when acting in front of the camera versus on stage. When asked if he had ever done four shifts a day, Naseeruddin said, "I’ve done three shifts a day, and there’s no worse torture in the world. There was a time when I was acting in several films just for the money. And I realised no amount of money is worth this agony — jumping from one set to another. Half the time, you’re just socialising on set. You arrive for a 9 am shift, then spend another hour or so having breakfast, enjoying the scenery, and gossiping. I know someone who’d love that," he added, pointing towards Ratna.

Ratna spoke about putting equal effort into all her work, even if the quality varied, and said, "I’ve done very little work that is of high quality. Most of my work has been on television, so that’s not the kind of quality we refer to when we talk about great art. But I’ve realised that if I don’t give it my all — if I don’t apply the same skills I use while doing theatre — then it neither sounds nor looks right."

Naseeruddin Shah's recent work

Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in the film Fateh. Sonu Sood's directorial debut also starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in key roles. Released in February, the film follows the story of Fateh, an ex-agent who comes out of his peaceful life to dismantle a cyber mafia syndicate after a local girl becomes a victim and goes missing. Fateh received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics, and failed to make a significant impact at the box office, earning only ₹19.06 crore worldwide.