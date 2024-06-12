Naseeruddin Shah wants to see PM Modi ‘in a skullcap someday’

‘Modi seems fond of headgear’

When asked about no Muslim representation in Modi 3.0 cabinet, a first in Indian history, Naseeruddin Shah said, “It is depressing, but not surprising. The hatred for Muslims seems to be visceral… Hamid Ansari (former Vice President) said there is an element of apprehension among the Muslims in the country. It is something we just have to get to, it is not something the Hindus alone or the Muslims alone can do. It is something we have to do together."

Naseeruddin, who has often shared his honest political views, added, "Modi seems fond of headgear. I’d like to see him wear a skullcap someday… just wearing a skullcap would be a gesture. After his refusal to wear skullcap at a function (in 2011), where the maulvis presented him with one, it is difficult to erase that memory. But if he does, it would be a gesture that ‘I am not separate from you. You and I are citizens of the same country. I have no aversion to you'. If he were to convince the Muslims of this country of that I think that would be a great help.”

PM Modi's third term

PM Modi is the second Indian leader to win a third consecutive term after founding Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously passed a resolution to elect Narendra Modi as their leader on June 5. He was sworn in as the PM on June 9.