National Cinema Day, with tickets selling for 75, postponed amid Brahmastra fever

Published on Sep 13, 2022 11:21 AM IST

Just days ahead of the scheduled date for National Cinema Day (September 16), the MAI has announced that cinemas across India will observe it on September 23 instead.

Cinema halls will sell tickets for flat ₹75 on National Cinema Day.
Cinema halls will sell tickets for flat 75 on National Cinema Day.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The Multiplex Association of India has announced a date change for celebration of the National Cinema Day. It will now be observed on September 23, instead of September 16. (Also read: National Cinema Day: Multiplex association announces movies tickets at flat 75 on Sept 16)

The association said in a statement, "The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and Cinemas across India, welcome moviegoers to spend a day at the movies with celebratory admission price of 75 to mark National Cinema Day. The National Cinema Day was previously announced to be held on 16th September, however, on request from various ‘stake holders’ and in order to maximise participation, it would now be held on 23rd September.

The statement added that more than 4000 screens, including those of the cinema chains PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, MIRA, Citypride, ASIAN, Mukta A2, Movie Time, Wave, M2K and Delite are participating.

“National Cinema Day celebrates the successful reopening of cinemas and is a 'thank you' to the moviegoers who made this happen. National Cinema Day is also an invitation to those moviegoers who haven't made it back to a cinema near them, yet. India has a thriving domestic film industry and has seen one of the sharpest recoveries in the film exhibition business, globally. Quarter 1, FY'23 recorded impressive numbers among cinema operators on the back of global and local tent poles that resonated with the Indian audience. The quarter was marked by the release of some of the biggest domestic hits like KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Vikram, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Hollywood hits such as Doctor Strange and Top Gun Maverick,” it added.

Earlier in August, a similar discount was announced in the United States as well. The movie tickets will cost just $3 (approx 240) - a sharp decline from the average $9 (roughly 710) cost.

cinema
