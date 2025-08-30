Naveen Kasturia shares how seniors disrespect crew members on Indian film sets: ‘Chilaake baat karna, gaali dena…’

Actor Naveen Kasturia started his journey in Bollywood as an assistant director and later gained fame with his web series, like Pitches, TVF Aspirants. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Naveen called out the hierarchy system in Indian film sets and revealed how seniors often mistreat crew members. Naveen Kasturia calls out the hierarchy system in Bollywood.

Naveen Kasturia revealed how seniors mistreat crew members on Indian film set

Naveen revealed how seniors often mistreat crew members on Indian film sets and said, “Kabhi kabar film sets pe aisa hota hai ki jo bohot senior position pe aadmi hai voh crew member se bahut galat tareeke se baat karta hai (Sometimes on film sets, it happens that someone in a very senior position speaks very disrespectfully to a crew member). And during shoots, it piles up because everyone is working together on the same thing. But when these same people go abroad to shoot, they realise that you cannot speak to junior artists like that there, nor can you talk to crew members in such a manner.”

He added, "Kisi ne baat kari thi ki waha feudalism wali cheez nahi hai ki yeh bada hai, yeh chota hai, bada chota bohot karte hai India mein. Aur voh film set pe dikhta hai aapko aur mere khayaal se kisi ka bhi haq nahi hai kisi se galat tareeke se baat karne ka, chilaake baat karne ka, gaali dene ka. Aur voh film sets pe bahut hota hai aur voh bahut galat hai. I think ek basic level pe sabki respect honi chahiye (Someone had said that there’s no feudalism there, like this one is big, this one is small. In India, we make too much of big and small. And you can see that on film sets. In my opinion, no one has the right to speak to anyone in the wrong manner, to shout at them, or to abuse them. And that happens a lot on film sets, which is very wrong. I think at a basic level, everyone should be respected)."

Naveen Kasturia’s recent and upcoming work

Naveen was most recently seen in the series Salakaar, which also featured Mukesh Rishi, Mouni Roy, Surya Sharma, Ashwath Bhatt and others in key roles. Helmed by Fakur Kabir, the show is available to watch on JioHotstar. He is yet to announce his next project.