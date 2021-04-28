Navya Naveli Nanda says pandemic 'disproportionately' impacted women: 'Gender equality a very very distant dream'

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has shared her views on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on women, especially working women. She spoke about gender inequality on Instagram while sharing a report by an international publication detailing the effects of the pandemic.

Sharing a screenshot of the report, she wrote, "This pandemic has disproportionately impacted women. Especially working women! ESPECIALLY Indian women. Making gender equality a very very distant dream."

Navya Naveli Nanda shared a report speaking about gender gap.

Navya shared a report published by Forbes, according to which, the past 12 months of the pandemic have led to the gender gap increasing by 36 years. "On its current trajectory, it will now take 135.6 years to close the gender gap worldwide. This is a steep increase from the previous Global Gender Gap Report, which predicted 99.5 years," the report stated.

Navya has been working towards women's empowerment in India. Earlier this year, she launched Project Naveli. Speaking about the project, Navya had said, "Through Project Naveli, I hope to bridge the gender gap in India by providing women with access to resources and opportunities that will allow for economic and social empowerment.” Navya has also co-founded an online platform for women to discuss health issues called Aara Health.

Lately, Navya has been helping mobilise and amplify resources for Covid-19 relief. She has shared posts and Instagram Stories to help those in need.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera says being related to actor has not helped her career: 'I had to struggle'

Unlike many of her family members, Navya is not inclined towards acting. Instead, she expressed her interest to join her father, Nikhil Nanda's business. Navya, daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and niece of actor Abhishek Bachchan, graduated from Fordham University with a major in digital technology and UX design. In a profile for Vogue this year, she revealed that she would be the fourth generation of her family and the first woman in the family to lead the business.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON