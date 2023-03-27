Nawazuddin Siddiqui files defamation suit against ex wife and brother, seeks 100 crore in damages

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court seeking ₹100 crore damages from his former wife Aaliya Siddiqui alias Zainab Siddiqui. He also accused brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui in the matter of making defamatory and false statements against him. Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui will revoke petition against ex-wife Aaliya if he is allowed to meet his kids: report Nawazuddin Siddiqui is best know for his wen outings Sacred Games and Serious Men.

According to the news agency PTI, the actor has also sought a written apology from his former wife and brother. In the suit, he mentioned that Shamasuddin who was his manager in 2008, "blindly" assigned all financial work to him. It also alleged that Shamasuddin started cheating and defrauding Nawazuddin and purchased properties using the actor's money.

It further claimed that when the actor learnt about the fraud and raised queries, to which Shamasuddin instigated his ex-wife, Aaliya, to file a false case against Nawazuddin. Recently the actor and Aaliya were embroiled in a dispute over property.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin also urged the High Court to permanently restrain Aaliya and his brother from making any statements or remarks that would defame him. He accused them of misappropriating ₹21 crore from him.

The suit also stated that when the actor demanded that properties be returned to him, Shamasuddin and Aaliya teamed up against him and started blackmailing via “cheap videos and comments on social media.” The matter will be reportedly heard on March 30 by a single bench of Justice Riyaz Chagla as per the news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, reacting to the defamation suit, Shamas levied multiple accusations on Nawazuddin. In a tweet, he accused the actor of ‘ruining’ eleven years of his life and committing 11 other serious offences. He also claimed that the actor has been married thrice. Sharing a long list of such claims, Shamas wrote in Hindi, “Dear brother #NawazuddinSiddiqui these are not allegations but emotions.”

Nawazuddin made headlines back in January when Aaliya claimed that she was being harassed at Nawazuddin's home in Mumbai. She had returned with their kids--Shora and Yaani from Dubai. The actor's mother filed a complaint against her over a property dispute.

