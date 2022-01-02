Nawazuddin Siddiqui says heroes are fine till they have 'dole-shole': 'Everything will be gone when the pump loses air'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has shared his views on the difference between an actor and a hero. In a new interview, he has said that heroes last till their bodies do, while actors act for their entire lives.

Asked about the difference between an actor and a hero, Nawazuddin told Aaj Tak in an interview, “Ye koi bhi bata dega ki hero ka waqt hota hai, actor ka koi waqt nahi hota. Actor puri zindagi acting karta hai. Wo alag alag kirdaaron mein nazar aata hai (Anyone can tell you that heroes have a shelf life, not actors. Actors can act for their entire lives, he is seen in various characters).”

“Rahi baat hero ki, to jab tak uske dole-shole, pump-vump rehte hain, tab tak wo theek hai. Jaha pump ki hawa nikli, to wo gayab ho jata hai (As far as heroes are concerned, they are fine til their bodies look great. Once that goes, he disappears),” he added.

Earlier this year, Nawazuddin had also voiced his views on how films with a wider screen count end up as hits. “At the end of the day, your choices define you. Flops don't matter, what matters is screen count. If someone monopolises 4500 screens and doesn't allow any other film to run, then even a film about cats and dogs will make ₹20-30 crores. This is a fact. It is very important to understand that if a film is released in over 4500 screens – regardless of whose film it is – it will make ₹20-30-40 crore,” Nawazuddin had told BollywoodHungama in October this year.

Nawazuddin is on a career-high, having won accolades for his 2020 film Serious Men. The actor also bagged a nomination for the Best Actor at the International Emmy Awards. Previously, he was nominated for his performance in Sacred Games in 2019.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is best known for starring in the Gangs of Wasseypur series of films and the show Sacred Games, among others. He will next be seen in Tiku Weds Sheru, which is being produced by Kangana Ranaut. He has at least five films lined up for this year including Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Tiku Weds Sheru, Adbhut, Sangeen, and Heropanti 2.

