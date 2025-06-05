Neena Gupta celebrates birthday with Metro In Dino team, fans defend her against trolling for biscuit bra outfit

Neena celebrates birthday with Metro...In Dino cast

Neena turned 66 on Wednesday, and it was business as usual for the actor as she headed straight to work to attend the trailer launch of her upcoming film. The event was also attended by castmates Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sensharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and director Anurag Basu.

Surrounded by her co-stars and media, Neena beamed with joy as she cut her birthday cake, basking in the cheers, applause, and warm wishes at the trailer launch. After cutting the cake, Neena was seen sharing slices with her co-stars and director, spreading the birthday cheer.

At the event, Neena opted for a striking white ‘Rann Kaftan’ layered with a gold ‘Biscuit Bra’ adorned with house charms. The outfit came from her daughter Masaba Gupta’s fashion label, House of Masaba.

Fans react

Neena's outfit at the trailer launch of her film has garnered widespread attention, with fans praising her for setting new norms for senior women and defying age-based stereotypes. Several social media users also defended her choice of outfit when some criticised the look, saying she should “dress according to her age”.

One social media user wrote, “How can you expect women to be this confident when they’re bashed left, right and centre”, with another mentioning. “Skin show & confidence is not the point here. It’s about her living her life on her own terms by wearing what she likes”.

“Stunning for her age and it’s most likely the younger ones who just wish they could look half as stunning as she does… even at the own age who have felt the need to belittle her,” one comment read, and one shared, “Sometimes women live their whole life according to the society pressures and feel caged...inally at this age she is feeling free... nobody should comment bad about her”.

One comment read, “Just loved the way she looks. It takes a lot of guts to come out wearing something like this at this age. We always associate age with dressing. But i think what’s more important is how u carry yourself. A lot of youngsters are wearing skimpy clothes believing that they look hot but sadly they look so vulgar. And she at this age looks effortless”.

“Why are people so intimidated by this cleavage of her’s??? Guys, it is just a dress and that is just a body part. This is not even looking close to vulgar. GROW UP.” one mentioned, and another shared, “Outfit ... she is gorgeous at this age”.

“Age is just a number,” one posted.

Neena Gupta’s next project

Neena will next be seen in Metro...In Dino. The film boasts of an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal along with Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

Directed by Anurag Basu, the film will narrate stories showing different couples navigate the complex emotions that come with love and commitment. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, the film's music has been composed by Pritam. The film will hit the cinemas on July 4.