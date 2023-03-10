Neetu Kapoor buys Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 SUV worth 2.92 Cr

Actor Neetu Kapoor has added a new luxury car worth ₹ 2.92 crore to her collection. The Jugjugg Jeeyo actor bought a brand new Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 and unveiled the new car in Mumbai recently. (Also read: Neetu Kapoor reacts as Diet Sabya compares her style to Disha Patani's: 'Comparing me to a kid')

Taking to Instagram, the official page of the franchise partner for Mercedes-Benz cars in Mumbai shared a series of images and a video of Neetu Kapoor unveiling her brand-new car. Neetu could be seen posing in front of her brand new car and smiling. In one picture, she was also seen celebrating the occasion by cutting a big chocolate cake with the team. "Revving up in style - @neetu54 's new Mercedes-Maybach GLS has arrived! Congrats Neetu, may your drive be as lit as your career!" the caption read. The car features ventilated massage seats, 12.3-inch dual-screen displays, an electronic sliding panoramic sunroof, and a variety of lighting options. It is also the first SUV under the Maybach name.

Neetu joins the likes of other actors from Bollywood who also have the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS including Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ram Charan and Arjun Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor chose a monotone shade on her GLS 600. Her son and daughter-in-law, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, are each owners of the previous generation Range Rover.

Neetu returned to acting after a nine-year gap from films with the multi-starrer family film Jugjugg Jeeyo with co-stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. She took up the role after the death of her husband, actor Rishi Kapoor, in March 2020. Filmmaker Karan Johar and her son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, both convinced her to take up the part. She was also part of the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors on Colors as a judge last year. The actor will play actor Sunny Kaushal's mother in the upcoming film Letters To Mr Khanna slated for release this year. The film will be directed by Milind Dhaimade.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON