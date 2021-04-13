Neetu Kapoor wishes fans on Baisakhi, shares a throwback video with Rishi Kapoor. Watch

Actor Neetu Kapoor on Tuesday wished her fans on Baisakhi and shared a throwback video from a movie featuring herself and her husband late Rishi Kapoor. In the video, the couple dances to Tere Naam Tere Naam in the 1978 movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. Taking to Instagram she captioned the video, "Happy Baisakhi peace n good health to all."

Several celebs, including daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Raveena Tandon, Maheep Kapoor, Saba Pataudi and Manish Malhotra, dropped comments and hearts for the star couple. Saba also wrote, "And to you and yours Ramadan Mubarak too....."

The actor often shares updates of her life and her family members on social media. She also posts throwback videos and pictures with Rishi.

Neetu posted a new picture with Riddhima and granddaughter Samara Sahni and wrote, "Yes we gotta get this right @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial Love my firebrands." The trio posed for the picture in which Neetu is seen in a red top while Riddhima is wearing a black top and trousers. The youngest one is seen in an off-white T-shirt for the photo. Riddhima also shared the post writing on her Instagram Stories, "Yasss, love you most!"

As she was not in Mumbai, Neetu had to skip the celebrations for Samara's tenth birthday. Upon her return to Mumbai, she hosted Samara and Riddhima. Neetu's friend, Janvi Gaur, who was also present, shared photos and wrote, "Fun gals in mumbai. Thank you @neetu54 for the most amazing evening at your beautiful home. @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial and Samara absolutely love you both. Can’t get enough of Samara and her fun chats. #mumbaimemories #warmhearts #warmhomes."

Recently, Neetu had shared a throwback video of Samara, which was shot when she visited Rishi in New York. Neetu hopped on to her Instagram handle to share the video and wrote, "Had made this video when my lil patootie came visiting her nana in NYC!!! #samstories #learningyoung #makesmehappy."

The video accumulated more than one lakh views and scores of fans dropped in heart emoticons and adored the video. While Riddhima was all hearts for the video, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan wrote, "Love it! And really need the advice too," in the comments section.

Rishi, died on April 30 2020. Prior to his demise, Rishi was in New York for his treatment, with Neetu.

ALSO READ: As Kirron Kher battles cancer, Sam Heughan invites her and Anupam Kher to the sets of Outlander

Neetu will be seen in Raj Mehta's directorial Jug Jug Jiyo which has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The romantic drama also stars Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON