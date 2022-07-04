Neha Dhupia is 'stronger, few dress sizes bigger' as she wears her Miss India crown again: '20 years went by in a flash'

Actor Neha Dhupia shared a string of pictures and a note as she completed 20 years of winning the Miss India crown. Taking to Instagram, Neha posted pictures as she appeared on the stage of the grand finale of Femina Miss India 2022, held on Sunday. Neha was seen with her husband-actor Angad Bedi and their children--Mehr and Guriq. In the pictures, Neha was also seen being felicitated by her parents. (Also Read | Neha Dhupia completes 20 years as Miss India)

In one of the photos, Neha carried Guriq in her arms while she held Mehr's hand. In the pictures, for the event, Neha opted for a powder pink and silver gown with cape sleeves and wore her crown again. One of the pictures, a collage, showed Neha wearing her crown after winning the pageant in 2002. The other photo was from the recent event. Neha also posed on the red carpet of the event in a few pictures.

Neha captioned the post, "20 years that went by in a flash … but if I shut my eyes and think, all I have is gratitude in my heart. I didn't think that it would be possible to wear this crown on stage again and relive one of the most precious moments of my life with my most precious people. 20 years later I stood taller, stronger, more experienced and a few dress sizes bigger :)."

She also added, "… but most importantly I stood for every little girl who dares to dream and work hard towards it, for every daughter who wants nothing more than to make her parents proud, for every partner who bases their relationship on love and equality and for every mother who wants to live her dream and wants nothing more than to have her children by her side as she does that … sometimes in life even if we don’t have a crown … we all have our sparkle (sparkles emoji)… #shineon … Love Miss India 2002 -2022."

Reacting to the post, Sophie Choudry commented, "Beautifully said Neh!! Very proud of u. Shine on." Soha Ali Khan wrote, "Hear hear! Well done Neh you really can have it all." Evelyn Sharma said, "That 2002 hair tho." Aparshakti Khurana dropped several red heart emojis.

Neha Dhupia was crowned Femina Miss India on July 4, 2002. She became a household name after the victory and entered the film industry. She made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn-starrer Qayamat: City Under Threat in 2003. She was last seen in A Thursday alongside Yami Gautam. The movie released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar in February this year.

