Alia Bhatt is very talented, nepotism doesn't apply in her case: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Churni Ganguly

Alia Bhatt is one of the most well-known actors in Bollywood. She will be seen next in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Now, in a new interview, actor Churni Ganguly, who plays the role of Alia's mother in the film, has said that the tag of nepotism does not apply to Alia because she is 'extremely talented.' (Also read: Alia Bhatt poses for paparazzi, Ranveer Singh waves at fans as they fly out of Mumbai for Rocky aur Rani promotions) Alia Bhatt will essay the role of a Bengali in Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.(AFP)

Alia Bhatt and nepotism comments

Alia Bhatt has faced a lot of unfavorable attention regarding the topic of nepotism in the past. Alia, who was launched in the Hindi film industry by Karan Johar with Student of the Year in 2012, has been criticised many a times for getting an easy entry into Bollywood because of her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

Churni Ganguly on Alia

In a new interview with News18, Churni defended Alia. She said, "Alia is one of those performers who’s extremely talented. People speak about nepotism. There’s so much being said. I think nepotism only becomes relevant if the actor isn’t up to the mark and lacks talent. But that’s not the case with Alia. She has proved so film after film. She gets into the skin of her roles just like that. She brings life to a role that she plays. She did the same even in this film. We improvised a lot in some of our scenes and a lot of that came from Alia as well."

About Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks Karan Johar's return as a director after his 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which featured Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the film stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

The trailer introduced the characters of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. They fall in love but realise that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to switch and live with each other families to impress them. Churni's character is seen telling Alia's Rani how could see even think of marrying someone like Rocky.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

