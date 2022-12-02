New Pathaan stills show Shah Rukh Khan riding motorcycle and flying through the air in over-the-top stunt

Shah Rukh Khan is showing no signs of slowing down if these new Pathaan set photos are any indication. The actor, who will be seen in the action film, his first in four years, performed heavy-duty stunts in one of the latest pictures that were shared online, ahead of the film’s release on January 25, 2023. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan explains why he's not being arrogant when he says Pathaan, Jawaan, Dunki will be hits

In one of the photos, shared on Friday by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan is seen leaping across a tank, while riding a motorcycle. He is dressed in black as he performs the stunt amidst snow-clad trees. Another photo showed a white SUV with fire and shattered glasses. The day-time picture showed an outdoor location, featuring lots of high-rise buildings. No actors or crew was seen in the photo.

Sharing the photos, Taran tweeted, "Pathaan across 8 countries… Pathaan – the action spectacle – has been shot across eight countries: India, Spain, UAE, Turkey, Russia and Siberia, Italy, France and Afghanistan… 25 Jan 2023 release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan gave a glimpse of his look on a new poster of Pathaan, which also featured Deepika and John Abraham. The trio posed with guns. Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh had shared the poster in four languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action film will be released in theatres next year in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Recently, Siddharth had confirmed that the songs of Pathaan will be out before the official trailer. As quoted by news agency ANI, Siddharth had said, "Pathaan has two spectacular songs. And fortunately, both are so incredible that they are potential chartbuster anthems of the year. Hence, we decided to give people ample time to enjoy the songs before the film releases."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON