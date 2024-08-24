Nikhil Kamath reveals Shah Rukh Khan gives him 'incredible' advice: 'I go to his house, both of us chat for 4-5 hours'

Kriti, Nikhil, Badshah laud Shah Rukh

Nikhil asked Badshah how decided on this name to which the rapper replied that he is "a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan". Nikhil then said that he loves Shah Rukh. Kriti Sanon added, "I love him. He is one of those few people who you are a fan of and then you meet him and become a bigger fan. He is very intelligent."

Nikhil on visiting Shah Rukh's home Mannat

Nikhil continued, “Every time I come to Mumbai, one night I go to Shah Rukh's house. Both of us sit down and chat for four to five hours. The kind of advice the man gives, it's incredible. I go to him just for his gyan (knowledge).”

About Badshah

Badshah later revealed that the inspiration behind his name was Shah Rukh's 1999 film Baadshah, directed by Abbas–Mustan. His real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia. Badshah has been part of several songs such as Saturday Saturday, Proper Patola, Chull, Wakhra Swag, Baaki Baatein Peene Baad, Genda Phool, Paani Paani, Jugnu and Sajna, among many others.

About Shah Rukh

Shah Rukh will be next seen in King, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. Speaking with Giona A Nazzaro, the artistic director of the Locarno, earlier this month, he said, "The next film I am doing King, I have to start working on it, have to lose some weight a little, do some stretching." He had also said, "There are certain kinds of film that I want to do, maybe it's more age centric and I want to try something for 6-7 years I've been thinking about it and I mentioned it to Sujoy one day while we were sitting. He works with us at our office, he's made some films for us. He says, Sir, I have a subject." Reportedly, the film will also star Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana.

He will also lend his voice to Mufasa in the Hindi version of Mufasa: The Lion King. Aryan Khan will voice Simba, Mufasa's son, while AbRam Khan will take on the role of Young Mufasa.