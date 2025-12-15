Nikitin Dheer says Dhurandhar destroyed false narratives and proved Bollywood is alive: ‘People hate what they…’

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has been making waves across the country. The film has found admirers among Bollywood actors and celebrities and appears unstoppable at the box office. However, while it has received widespread praise, it has also faced criticism, with some calling it a propaganda film. Now, actor Nikitin Dheer, known for films like Chennai Express, Jodhaa Akbar and Ready, has come out in support of the film. Nikitin Dheer shares his review of Dhurandhar on social media.

Nikitin Dheer backs Dhurandhar

On Sunday, Nikitin took to Instagram and shared a video in which he reviewed Dhurandhar. He revealed that he liked the film a lot and explained why it felt special to him. He praised the cinematography, background score and the “outstanding performances” of the cast, while also applauding Aditya Dhar’s direction.

He said, “Dhurandhar has united the audience because, before its release, there was a strange narrative declaring it a flop even before it hit theatres. The people who pushed that narrative disappeared once the film started working. I believe more such films should be made—films that make you feel proud and even provoke anger. If you read India’s geopolitical past, you will realise how accurate and important this film is. I hope that it breaks barriers— ₹500 crore to ₹800 crore.”

Captioning the video, Nikitin wrote, “People usually hate what they can’t control. Dhurandhar has demolished every hurdle in its path, shown the truth in the most cinematically beautiful way, destroyed false narratives and proved that Bollywood is alive and thriving. It makes me proud to be part of this fraternity, where a well-made film is spoken about across the world.”

He further added, “More power to such filmmakers, and hats off once again to all the technicians and actors associated with the film. May we see things for what they truly are, may we not be misled by pseudo-intellectuals and their flowery words, and may we remain united in our love and dedication towards our country. The real heroes are our soldiers, who dedicate their entire lives to the nation.”

Responding to the post, Aditya Dhar expressed his gratitude and commented, “Such a well-put thought! Thank you so much, Nikitin sir. Lots of love! 🙏❤️”

About Dhurandhar

The spy action thriller is inspired by real-life incidents and stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan. The film follows a spy who infiltrates the Lyari gang led by Rehman Dakait to uncover their links with the ISI while dismantling their criminal network.

While the film received mixed reviews from critics upon release, strong audience word of mouth has driven its success. Dhurandhar has collected ₹530 crore worldwide within just ten days and continues its impressive run at the box office.