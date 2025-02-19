Nita Ambani chooses Ranbir Kapoor over Bill Gates to have dinner with; Reddit thinks she loves Bollywood

Nita Ambani recently attended the Harvard India Conference 2025 over the weekend. The Reliance Foundation chairperson engaged in a fun rapid-fire round, where she answered questions related to Bollywood. She revealed her favourite Bollywood actor and made some witty choices, garnering reactions from the internet. Nita Ambani says she'd like to have dinner with Ranbir Kapoor over Bill Gates.

Nita Ambani on love for Bollywood

During the conference, Nita delivered the keynote address, spoke about her son Anant Ambani's struggle with obesity, and then indulged in an intriguing rapid-fire round. When asked to choose between Hollywood and Bollywood, Nita chose the latter and was then asked more Bollywood-related questions. She revealed that her favourite actor in Hindi cinema is Amitabh Bachchan. When asked to choose between Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, she picked Ranbir Kapoor, stating, "Ranbir, because my son Akash will be very happy—he's his best friend."

Nita chooses Ranbir over Bill Gates

Another answer that drew loud cheers from the audience was when Nita Ambani was asked, "Who would you rather have dinner with, Ranbir Kapoor or Bill Gates?" After giving it some thought, she chose the Bollywood actor over the former Microsoft CEO.

Reddit reacted to the clip, with some users feeling that she is overly obsessed with Bollywood. One comment read, "She is obsessed with Bollywood." Another commented, "Picking Ranbir over Bill Gates suits the current core Indian mindset, which is overly patriotic. Plus, RK is her son's best friend, so Beta bhi raazi aur desh wale bhi raazi." Another wrote, "Lmfaooo, her obsession with Bollywood is so insane."

For the unversed, Ranbir shares a close bond with Mukesh and Nita Ambani's son, Akash Ambani. Akash was one of the few guests invited to Ranbir's wedding with Alia Bhatt. Ranbir and Alia were also seen giving a special performance with Akash and Shloka at Anant Ambani's wedding celebrations with Radhika Merchant.

Meanwhile, apart from Nita Ambani, Upasana Konidela—healthcare entrepreneur, philanthropist, and wife of actor Ram Charan—also attended the Harvard India Business Forum and shared insights on current practices and developments in the Indian healthcare system.