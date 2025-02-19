Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nita Ambani chooses Ranbir Kapoor over Bill Gates to have dinner with; Reddit thinks she loves Bollywood

ByRiya Sharma
Feb 19, 2025 12:54 PM IST

Nita Ambani attended the Harvard India Conference 2025, where she engaged in a rapid-fire round discussing about Bollywood. 

Nita Ambani recently attended the Harvard India Conference 2025 over the weekend. The Reliance Foundation chairperson engaged in a fun rapid-fire round, where she answered questions related to Bollywood. She revealed her favourite Bollywood actor and made some witty choices, garnering reactions from the internet.

Nita Ambani says she'd like to have dinner with Ranbir Kapoor over Bill Gates.
Nita Ambani says she'd like to have dinner with Ranbir Kapoor over Bill Gates.

(Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor steps out in style for launch of his lifestyle brand ARKS, greets fans outside store. Watch)

Nita Ambani on love for Bollywood

During the conference, Nita delivered the keynote address, spoke about her son Anant Ambani's struggle with obesity, and then indulged in an intriguing rapid-fire round. When asked to choose between Hollywood and Bollywood, Nita chose the latter and was then asked more Bollywood-related questions. She revealed that her favourite actor in Hindi cinema is Amitabh Bachchan. When asked to choose between Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, she picked Ranbir Kapoor, stating, "Ranbir, because my son Akash will be very happy—he's his best friend."

“Would you rather have a dinner with Ranbir Kapoor or Bill Gates”? Nita Ambani: Ranbir Kapoor! ( Rapid Fire )
byu/Glad-Ad5911 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Nita chooses Ranbir over Bill Gates

Another answer that drew loud cheers from the audience was when Nita Ambani was asked, "Who would you rather have dinner with, Ranbir Kapoor or Bill Gates?" After giving it some thought, she chose the Bollywood actor over the former Microsoft CEO.

Reddit reacted to the clip, with some users feeling that she is overly obsessed with Bollywood. One comment read, "She is obsessed with Bollywood." Another commented, "Picking Ranbir over Bill Gates suits the current core Indian mindset, which is overly patriotic. Plus, RK is her son's best friend, so Beta bhi raazi aur desh wale bhi raazi." Another wrote, "Lmfaooo, her obsession with Bollywood is so insane."

For the unversed, Ranbir shares a close bond with Mukesh and Nita Ambani's son, Akash Ambani. Akash was one of the few guests invited to Ranbir's wedding with Alia Bhatt. Ranbir and Alia were also seen giving a special performance with Akash and Shloka at Anant Ambani's wedding celebrations with Radhika Merchant.

Meanwhile, apart from Nita Ambani, Upasana Konidela—healthcare entrepreneur, philanthropist, and wife of actor Ram Charan—also attended the Harvard India Business Forum and shared insights on current practices and developments in the Indian healthcare system.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On