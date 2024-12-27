Nora Fatehi attends her team member’s wedding in Ratnagiri, shares glimpse of her train journey. Watch

Nora Fatehi is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. The actor is currently winning hearts for her humble nature as she took a train to travel to Ratnagiri, a town in Maharashtra, for her team member's wedding. Nora Fatehi travels to Ratnagiri to attend team member's wedding.(Instagram)

Nora Fatehi's mini vlog features her train journey to Ratnagiri.

On Friday, Nora Fatehi took to Instagram and shared a video of her train journey to a team member's wedding in his hometown, Ratnagiri. The video showed the actor dressed in all-black casual attire, covering her face with a mask and sunglasses, as she boarded a train with other members of her team. She was seen having a fun time with her team member, enjoying the train ride. Upon arrival at the venue, Nora met the groom's family and danced with them.

She was seen wholeheartedly participating in the festivities, from attending the haldi ceremony to dancing alongside the groom’s family. The groom was moved to tears, overwhelmed by Nora’s kind gesture of traveling to his village for the occasion. Sharing the video on Instagram, the actor wrote, Here's my mini vlog for @anups_ wedding haldi ceremony in Ratnagiri! Follow me as We take the train to attend his functions! It was such a beautiful experience! Stay tuned for part 2 wedding vlog. For those who don’t know, Anup has been in my life and team for 8 years now! He’s been behind the camera capturing my journey since 2017, now He is in front of the camera we celebrate a beautiful loyal soul who’s been there for me no matter what! Always grateful for you We wish u a blessed marriage Anup we love u!"

Fans praise Nora Fatehi's humble gesture

Fans have been showering praise on Nora for her sweet gesture. One of the fans commented, "So sweet this is Nora." Another commented, 'You are such a sweetheart." Another comment read, "This has to be the best video I have seen this year." Another wrote, "Why am I smiling seeing this vlog (crying emoji) Making a teammate feel so special is the cutest thing, Nora." Another fan commented, "She was not attending but even celebrating too. Why don't all celebs live such simple lives."

Nora Fatehi recently collaborated with Karan Aujla on the hit music video Aaye Haaye, following the success of her music video Payal with Yo Yo Honey Singh. She will be next seen in the movie Be Happy which also stars Abhishek Bachchan. Helmed by Remo D'Souza, the film also stars Innayat Verma, Johnny Lever and tells the story of the journey of a single father and his talented daughter who aspire to perform on the country's biggest dance reality show. The film is expected to release in 2025.