Nysa Devgn glows in lilac saree for her graduation from Swiss school; mom-dad Kajol and Ajay could not be more proud

Kajol was a proud mom as she celebrated the graduation ceremony of her daughter Nysa Devgn in Switzerland. The actor took to Twitter to share a video of Nysa's big day, the Swiss hotel she stayed at with husband Ajay Devgn and son Yug and the stunning outfits the family wore for the ceremony. Ajay Devgn and Kajol are proud parents as their daughter Nysa graduated from college.

Moments from Nysa's graduation ceremony

Kajol shared the video with the message, “Such a special occasion .. so proud 🥲… and wholly emotional. #graduation #firstbaby #shesanadult.” The video began with views of a stunning lake in Montreux, Switzerland, where Nysa studies at Glion Institute of Higher Education. It then shows a picture of Nysa in her graduation cap and moments from the ceremony at her school.

The video ends with snapshots of Kajol and the fam posing together. Nysa wore a lilac saree for her big day and styled her hair in loose waves. Dad Ajay looked handsome in a grey jacket and white pants and Yug wore a beige suit too with blue details. Kajol looked stunning in a blue saree that she paired with silver jewellery.

Followers and friends of Kajol congratulated Nysa on the achievement. “Congratulations and all the best for the way forward,” wrote actor Ronit Roy. “Congratulations, Nysaaa! @nysadevgan 🤩🥳❤️ Bright future is coming your way, pretty girl,” wrote a fan.

Earlier, a video from the live telecast of the graduation ceremony on YouTube had surfaced online. It showed Nysa walking to the stage to receive her degree and mom Kajol screaming for her at the top of her lungs. Her antic got even Nysa's teachers to chuckle.

About Kajol and Ajay's family

Kajol and Ajay got married in 1999. They were blessed with Nysa in 2003 and with Yug in 2010.

As per Ajay and Kajol. Nysa has no hopes of joining Bollywood. Kajol shared, “No, I don't think she will. She's not interested in movies. I love all the kids in my family aur main yahi chahungi unke liye ki woh wohi karein jo unko khushi deti hai, jinse unko lagta hai ki (they should do what makes them happy), you know, that they will succeed in, they are happy in. And I'm very very happy to see that.”