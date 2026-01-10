O' Romeo teaser: Shahid Kapoor is ready to risk it all for Triptii Dimri in this romance with a dark twist

However, the teaser soon cuts to show the usually maternal and soft Farida Jalal saying, “Rise in love, and you’re a Romeo. Drown in it, and you’re a c**tiya.” Shahid unleashes more chaos before Triptii Dimri is introduced, and he shows a softer side by giving her a longing look. Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal, ⁠Resh Lamba and Rahul Deshpande, though not shown in the glimpse, also star in O’ Romeo.

Named a ‘peek into the world of O’ Romeo’ the glimpse begins with Shahid’s character losing his cool while calling out for ‘chotu’ on a boat. Wearing a cowboy hat, black vest, jewellery and with tattoos covering his body, the glimpse shows his violent side. Glimpses of Nana Patekar, Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia and Avinash Tiwary’s characters are shown, with some of them showing the same quirks Shahid’s character does.

O’ Romeo teaser: The first glimpse of Vishal Bharadwaj’s Shahid Kapoor -starrer O’ Romeo was released on Saturday. The 1 minute 35 seconds long teaser introduces quirky characters played by Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Triptii Dimri and others in the action drama.

Fans couldn’t seem to get enough of Farida uttering a curse word out of nowhere. “Farida Jalal saying ch***ya was sooooooo out of the blue. Loved it,” wrote an X (formerly Twitter), while another joked, “Farida Jalal comes out of the syllabus.”

Shahid’s fans also seemed happy with the glimpse, with one of them writing, “The world reminds you of Kaminey vibes, the direction looks literally cool. Comeback ab aur bhi khatarnaak (The comeback will be killer)!!!” Another wrote, “Bollywood is peaking hard in 2026, Dhurandhar 2, O Romeo, King, Love and War, Ramayana.”

O’ Romeo written and directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, with Rohan Narula as his co-writer. Sajid Nadiadwala has produced the film which will be released in theatres on February 13.