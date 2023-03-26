OTTPlay ChangeMakers Awards 2023: Guneet Monga, Rajkummar Rao, Rishab Shetty to attend event

The first edition of the OTTplay Changemaker Awards, 2023 will begin on March 26. The evening aims at celebrating and honouring the pioneers, groundbreakers, and trendsetters of the entertainment industry who are taking the entire country by storm with their dynamic and innovative work. OTTPlay Changemaker Awards will begin March 26.

The first year of the award will honour 40-odd actors, actresses, directors, content creators, and others in categories, including Filmmaker In The Spotlight, Pathbreaking Performer, Entertainer Of The Decade, Best VFX, Rising Star of The Year, and a lot more. It is expected to be a star-studded evening graced by Oscar-winner Guneet Monga, Rajkummar Rao, Rishab Shetty, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ayan Mukerji, Aishwarya Rajesh, Joju George, Priyamani, Sayani Gupta and a lot of others. The event will bring together trendsetters from regional cinema, business leaders, content creators, and tech enablers.

Talking about the award, Avinash Mudaliar, co-founder and CEO – OTTplay said, “The award will felicitate the trendsetters, the disruptors, the entertainers, the round pegs in the square holes, who believe in exploring diverse mediums to entertain the viewers. Being the debut edition of the OTTplay Changemakers Awards, we will recognize and appreciate the feats achieved by the innovators and influencers. With this inaugural edition of the OTTPlay Changemakers Awards, we aim to create an entertainment legacy of excellence for the years to come.”

