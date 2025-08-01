Emotional Shah Rukh Khan says National Award win for Jawan 'is a reminder that what I do matters', thanks Gauri and kids

After several misses, Shah Rukh Khan finally won the first National Film Award of his storied career on Friday. The actor shared the Best Actor prize with Vikrant Massey for his performance in Jawan in the 71st National Film Awards, announced Friday evening. Later in the evening, the actor took to social media to share an emotional video of gratitude for his fans, team, family, and colleagues. Shah Rukh Khan shared a video message of thanks after his National Award win.

Shah Rukh shares video message

Shah Rukh appeared on video in a message posted on his Instagram. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry. Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today…"

With his right arm in a sling due to his recent injury, Shah Rukh appeared on video and addressed the National Award win. "Needless to say, I am overwhelmed with gratitude, pride, and humility. To be honoured with the National Award is a moment that I will cherish for a lifetime. Thank you so much to the jury, the chairman, and to the I&B Ministry, and to everyone who thought I was worthy of this honour," the 59-year-old actor said.

Thanking his collaborators especially, he said, "I want to thank all my directors and writers, especially for the year 2023. So, thank you, Raju sir, thank you, Sid, and especially, thanks to Atlee sir and his team for giving me the opportunity in Jawan and trusting me to deliver." Addressing his Jawan director, the actor added, “Atlee sir, this is like you say 'mass'!”

Thanks for his team and family

The superstar also expressed gratitude to his team. "I want to thank my team and management, which works tirelessly. They bear with me my eccentricities and my impatience and give me their full attention, making me look much better than I am. This award would not be possible at all without their love and perseverance," he added.

But perhaps the most personal note of thank you was reserved for his family - wife Gauri, and his children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. Shah Rukh continued, "My wife and kids, who over the last few years have given me so much more love and care as if I am the kid in the house, and want only the best for me. They know my obsession with cinema takes me away from them, but they all bear it with a smile and allow me the time."

‘It's a reminder that what I do matters’

Talking about what the National Award win means for him, Shah Rukh said, "The National Award is not just about achievement. It's a reminder that what I do matters. It tells me to keep going, keep working hard, keep creating, and keep serving cinema. In a world full of noise, to be truly heard is a blessing. And I promise to use this recognition not as a finish line, but as fuel to continue striving, learning, and giving back. This award is a reminder that acting is not just work, but a responsibility to show truth on the screen."

The actor thanked the Government of India for the honour and then added a message to his millions of fans: "Thank you for all the cheers and all the tears, and thank you for pausing your scrolling while watching me talk. This award is for you, as each award is. Yes, I would love to spread my arms and share my love, but I am a bit indisposed. But don't worry! Just keep the popcorn ready. I will be back in theatres, and soon on the screen." He then proceeded to do his signature arms wide pose, with only one hand extended.

Jawan, directed by Atlee, is Shah Rukh's highest-grossing film, minting over ₹1100 crore at the box office. The film was also praised for its story and the actor's performance. It also starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, along with Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo. Shah Rukh will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's King, which unites him with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time.