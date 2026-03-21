Pakistani reporter posts video watching pirated version of Dhurandhar 2 in Lahore; internet jokes ‘day 1 as spy’

An X (formerly Twitter) user named Khalid Mehmood posted a video of himself watching Dhurandhar 2 on his social media. The video shows a pivotal scene from the beginning of the film, featuring Ranveer, playing on what looks like a cam print on his TV. Posting it, he wrote, “Watching Dhurandhar 2 in Lahore. @AdityaRajKaul #Dhurandhartherevnenge.” His bio claims that he is currently working for a newspaper in Pakistan.

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh , was released in theatres worldwide on March 19 except in Pakistan and the Gulf regions. Despite a ban on the film in our neighbouring country, a Pakistani reporter posted a video of himself watching a pirated version of the film on TV.

Internet cracks jokes about ‘day 1 as spy’ in Pakistan The internet couldn’t help but crack Dhurandhar 2 jokes as soon as the video picked engagement from India. One joked, “Tv screen me thoda crack h lagta T20 wc match dkh liya tha (The TV screen is cracked, looks like he watched the T20 match).” Another wrote, “Movie so goated even pakistanis are enjoying it.”

Referring to a twist in the sequel, one X user joked, “thanku for your sacrifices Sir! Never knew you are our own unknown Men.” Another wrote, “Day 1 as a Spy in Pakistan,” referring to an old meme from when Dhurandhar was released. While some called him out for watching a pirated version of Dhurandhar 2, others asked him to ‘enjoy’ and ‘leave a rating’.

This is not the first time that Pakistan has found a way to watch Dhurandhar despite the ban. Similar videos had surfaced during the film’s December release. Pirated copies of the film also found its way to Pakistani markets in February this year after its Netflix release for as low as ₹16. Despite that, Dhurandhar trended at #1 on Netflix.