Pakistani reporter posts video watching pirated version of Dhurandhar 2 in Lahore; internet jokes ‘day 1 as spy’
A reporter from Pakistan posted a video on his social media while watching a pirated version of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge on his TV.
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, was released in theatres worldwide on March 19 except in Pakistan and the Gulf regions. Despite a ban on the film in our neighbouring country, a Pakistani reporter posted a video of himself watching a pirated version of the film on TV.
Pakistani reporter watches Dhurandhar 2 on TV
An X (formerly Twitter) user named Khalid Mehmood posted a video of himself watching Dhurandhar 2 on his social media. The video shows a pivotal scene from the beginning of the film, featuring Ranveer, playing on what looks like a cam print on his TV. Posting it, he wrote, “Watching Dhurandhar 2 in Lahore. @AdityaRajKaul #Dhurandhartherevnenge.” His bio claims that he is currently working for a newspaper in Pakistan.
Internet cracks jokes about ‘day 1 as spy’ in Pakistan
The internet couldn’t help but crack Dhurandhar 2 jokes as soon as the video picked engagement from India. One joked, “Tv screen me thoda crack h lagta T20 wc match dkh liya tha (The TV screen is cracked, looks like he watched the T20 match).” Another wrote, “Movie so goated even pakistanis are enjoying it.”
Referring to a twist in the sequel, one X user joked, “thanku for your sacrifices Sir! Never knew you are our own unknown Men.” Another wrote, “Day 1 as a Spy in Pakistan,” referring to an old meme from when Dhurandhar was released. While some called him out for watching a pirated version of Dhurandhar 2, others asked him to ‘enjoy’ and ‘leave a rating’.
This is not the first time that Pakistan has found a way to watch Dhurandhar despite the ban. Similar videos had surfaced during the film’s December release. Pirated copies of the film also found its way to Pakistani markets in February this year after its Netflix release for as low as ₹16. Despite that, Dhurandhar trended at #1 on Netflix.
About Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 picks up where Dhurandhar left off with Ranveer’s Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, taking over as the Badshah of Lyrari after Akshaye Khanna’s Rahman Dakait’s death. He plays an Indian spy who infiltrates a gang in Baloch to take down a terror outfit from the inside. Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Gaurav Gera, and others reprised their roles for the film. The film had a bumper opening and has collected over ₹250 crore in India so far.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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