Palak Tiwari reveals mom Shweta Tiwari is frugal: 'I got her first designer bag'

Actor Palak Tiwari is busy promoting her latest Romeo 3. She recently opened up about her mother Shweta Tiwari in an interview, giving details about her spending habits, saying that she is "frugal" and rarely spends on herself. (Also read: Ibrahim Ali Khan's sweet gesture at Bhootnii premiere reignites dating rumours with Palak Tiwari. Watch) Palak Tiwari says mom Shweta Tiwari deserves all the luxury.

Shweta had become a household name after the stupendous success of Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was also reportedly one of the highest paid TV actors of that times. However, it seems like she is more of a saver than a spendthrift.

‘It’s not about being materialistic’

In an interview with News 18, Palak talked about Shweta's spending habits and said, "My mom has worked too hard and too much in life. And that’s why she’s so simple and frugal all the time. It’s not about being materialistic so much so as it’s about rewarding yourself."

Hence, Palak takes upon herself to pamper her mother by buying her expensive and branded items.

“With the kind of name that she has earned for herself, she should carry a bag that represents that. Why shouldn’t she? But she doesn’t listen to me. Eventually, I get fed up and buy her stuff. The first designer bag that she owned was bought by me for her because I got tired of that one jholi she kept carrying. I couldn’t see her carrying that jholi anymore," shares Palak.

About Palak Tiwari's latest projects

Palak was last seen in film The Bhootnii, starring alongside Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Aasif Khan, and Beyounick. Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, the film was released in cinemas on May 1.

She is currently gearing up for the release of Romeo S3 which also stars Anoop Singh as the male lead. Directed by Guddu Dhanoa, the film will release on May 16.