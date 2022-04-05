Parineeti Chopra sings a song from cousin Priyanka Chopra's film with Neha Bhasin; Karan Johar, Mithun Chakraborty react

Parineeti Chopra has shared another video of her singing that has been receiving a lot of love from her fans and celebrity friends. The actor, who is a judge on the talent-based show Hunarbaaz, joined singer Neha Bhasin for a duet as the latter appeared as a guest judge on the show. For the performance, Parineeti selected a song that was picturised on her cousin Priyanka Chopra. Also Read| Parineeti Chopra is asked to bring Priyanka Chopra's baby to India, she says, 'abhi wo bahot choti hai'

The actor shared a video of the performance on her Instagram handle with the caption, "Aaaah me and singing. My meditation. So much fun doing what I love the most! And this time with you @nehabhasin4u . We should do this more often!" The video started with Parineeti singing Kuch Khaas, a song from the 2008 film Fashion. The song was majorly picturised on Priyanka Chopra and Arjan Bajwa. Apart from Priyanka and Arjan, the Madhur Bhandarkar directorial starred Kangana Ranaut, Mugdha Godse, Harsh Chhaya, Samir Soni, Suchitra Pillai.

Parineeti, who was wearing a wine-coloured sequin dress in the episode, started the song solo before she was joined by Neha Bhasin, who originally sang the song with Mohit Chauhan. Karan Johar could be seen lip-syncing to the song and gesturing wow as he watched the performance. At the end of the performance, both Karan and co-judge Mithun Chakraborty stood up and pressed all the 'behtareen performance' buzzers.

Parineeti's video also received compliments from Neha Dhupia, who commented, "Uff! Lovely (red heart emoji) both of you @parineetichopra @nehabhasin4u." Saba Ali Khan wrote, "Fabulous," adding a heart emoji. A fan wrote, "Wow. Your Voice is So Soothing," while another commented, "so melodious you are."

It comes after Parineeti sang a duet with singer Kumar Sanu when he appeared as a guest judge on Hunarbaaz. They sang Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan from the 1999 film Hum Dil Chuke Sanam. She shared the video of the performance writing, "Am I really singing a duet with THE Kumar Sanu? The teenage, music student me, wouldn’t have believed it."

