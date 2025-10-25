PM Narendra Modi is ‘deeply saddened’ by Satish Shah's death, calls him a ‘true legend of Indian entertainment’

The sudden demise of actor and comedian Satish Shah on October 25 has left the entire industry in shock. Many celebrities, including Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Kajol and others, expressed their sorrow and mourned the actor’s passing. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his grief over Satish’s death. (Also Read: Veteran actor and comedian Satish Shah, known for Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, dies at 74) PM Modi mourns Satish Shah's death.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses grief over Satish Shah's death

On Saturday, PM Modi took to X and penned a note mourning the demise of Satish Shah. He wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satish Shah Ji. He will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment. His effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Farah also took to Instagram and wrote, "Rest in peace dearest Satish. You were a joy to know and work with. Will miss you sending me memes and jokes every day.” Kajol penned, "Gone too soon, but your laughter will echo forever, rest in peace Satish ji.”

About Satish Shah's death

The actor passed away at the age of 74 on October 25 due to kidney failure. P.D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre in Mumbai issued a statement confirming the news and revealed that the actor was found unresponsive at his residence and could not be revived “despite best efforts” by the medical team.

The creator of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Satish’s friend, JD Majethia revealed that he had not been well for the past few months and had recently undergone a kidney transplant. However, the actor developed an infection in the kidney and passed away at his residence in Mumbai.

About Satish Shah

Over a career spanning more than four decades, Satish entertained audiences with his comic roles in television shows as well as films. The actor gained fame with shows such as Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and later went on to feature in hit Bollywood films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, Judwaa, Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, Hero No.1, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om, among others. He was last seen in the 2014 film Humshakals, which also featured Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Ram Kapoor in lead roles.