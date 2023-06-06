Poorna Jagannathan says Bollywood ‘said goodbye to me’ after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Poorna Jagannathan, who will next be seen in the final season of Never Have I Ever, opened up about not doing more Bollywood films after starring in Ayan Mukherji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The actor said that Bollywood said 'goodbye' to her after the film's release as she didn't really receive any good offers. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin have a Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani reunion. See pics) Poorna Jagannathan revealed why she has not been doing Bollywood films after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Poorna played the role of Riana Sarai, a tour conductor who helps get Ranbir's Kapoor's Bunny his dream job in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. In a new interview, Poorna opened up about the 2013 film completing 10 years and revealed why she has not done more Bollywood films.

Bollywood said goodbye

In an interview with News18, when asked why the actor has not been back in Bollywood, Poorna said, "Yeah, I know. It’s been 10 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. I mean, literally, Bollywood hasn’t come calling. It said goodbye to me, and then the phone hasn’t been [ringing].”

Interesting facts about YJHD

Poorna further revealed interesting facts about the film and added, "Yes, we were on a boat. We were filming on a boat. It’s in France. There’s limited time on the boat. Like they’re not sure you need three more hours. We’ll give him like, it’s limited time. The script is not written. They are writing the script on the boat. It’s like in Hindi and I need time with Hindi. My mother tongue is Tamil, not even Hindi. They’re just like [trying to write]. It was so funny… I was with Ranbir (Kapoor) that day. It was so funny and so scary. And, you know, Ayan is just writing, as we go along, it was so typically Bollywood and then I remember meeting Ayan at the beginning. He’s like, listen, ‘I haven’t written the end’. Like he has gotten the money. He’s got financing. The locations are closed. We’re filming. He’s like, ‘I haven’t written the end. I was like, how is this working? Or just come together and then it turned out to be the highest-grossing movie in history. That’s incredible."

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani completed ten years since release last week, and the cast of the film had a reunion party. Director Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram and shared a series of inside photos from the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani party, writing in his caption, "Last night (red heart emoji)." The photos featured Ranbir, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Karan Johar, Pritam and Manish Malhotra among others.

