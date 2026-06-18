Preity Zinta rents a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Pali Hill for ₹6 lakh per month on a two-year lease

Bollywood actor Preity G Zinta has rented an apartment in Mumbai's upscale Pali Hill locality in Bandra (West) for two years, at a starting monthly rent of ₹6 lakh, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Bollywood actor Preity G Zinta has rented an apartment in Mumbai's upscale Pali Hill locality in Bandra (West) for two years, (Photo for representational purposes only) (HT_PRINT)

The leave-and-license agreement states that the apartment in the Art Veda building spans 1,500 sq. ft. and includes a 100 sq. ft. parking space. The property has been leased from MS Union Land and Building Society Ltd under an agreement that came into effect on May 27, 2026.

As per the agreement, the monthly licence fee is ₹6 lakh for the first 12 months, then increases to ₹6.5 lakh per month for the remaining 12 months. The transaction also includes a security deposit of ₹27 lakh, the documents showed.

Preity Zinta and the landlord could not be reached for a comment.

Other real estate transactions by Preity Zinta Earlier this year, Preity Zinta had sold an apartment in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area of Bandra for ₹18.50 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The apartment was allotted to Zinta in April 2025 following the redevelopment of her old building. This marked Zinta's second apartment sale in the past four months. In November 2025, documents show she sold a 1,474 sq ft apartment on the 11th floor of the Rustomjee Parishram building for over ₹14 crore.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Preity Zinta sells her apartment in Bandra for ₹14.08 crore

In the transaction registered on March 2, 2026, Zinta sold another 1,770 sq ft apartment on the same floor of the building. Priya Nagar and Rajeev Nagar, US citizens of Indian origin, purchased the property, according to the documents.

The deal involved a stamp duty payment of ₹1.11 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000.

Also Read: Redevelopment or early exit? What Mumbai homeowners can learn from Preity Zinta’s apartment sale

"Under a redevelopment agreement between the society and the developer (Keystone Realtors/Rustomjee), the flat was officially allotted to her as Permanent Alternate Accommodation. This arrangement was formalised in an agreement executed on October 23, 2023," CRE Matrix said.

Also Read: Mumbai's old building redevelopment market grows 16% in 2025; Momentum continues in 2026: Data