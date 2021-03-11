Preity Zinta shares romantic pool picture with husband Gene Goodenough on his birthday

Preity Zinta has shared a sweet message for husband Gene Goodenough on his birthday along with some unseen romantic pictures of them together. She hinted that Gene wasn't at home for his birthday.

Wishing him, she wrote in caption, "Happy Birthday to my forever Valentine. You are my best friend, the source of my joy, the center of my world and the whole of my heart. I love you. Cannot wait to see soon. Muaah #Happybirthday #ting."

One of the pictures shows Preity and Gene having some fun in a pool as she wraps her palms on his eyes to pose for a candid picture. Another shows them posing with garlands at a resort and one of them dining at a restaurant.

Preity's Bollywood colleagues Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan liked the post. Her fans also wished Gene on the occasion. A fan wrote in comments section, "Happy Birthday To Mr Goodenough who is a good husband to our adorable pz. we love seeing you together." Another called him 'pati parmeshwar' as Preity likes to address him in most of her Instagram posts.

Preity has been away from films for quite some time. She was last seen in the much-delayed Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018. She had recently flown to Chennai to be a part of the Indian Premier League auction for the upcoming season. She is the co-owner of the team Punjab Kings, which was earlier named Kings XI Punjab.

She is reportedly producing the Hindi adaptation of British series, The Night Manager, for a digital platform. Rumours suggest Hrithik Roshan has given his nod to the show.

