Priyanka Chopra enjoys passenger princess moment with Nick Jonas on romantic drive: ‘Mommy daddy days are my favourite’

On Friday, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a cute video of herself enjoying being the ‘passenger princess’ while her husband Nick Jonas took the wheel. The actor looked effortlessly stylish in a white co-ord set paired with a hat, while Nick kept it casual in a blue T-shirt and shorts. Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, “Mommy Daddy days are my favourite,” giving fans a peek into their cosy time together away from the spotlight.

After a hectic month packed with film and music promotions, along with turning heads with their standout red-carpet fashion, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took some time off to unwind together. The couple headed out on a quiet drive, with Priyanka sharing a glimpse of their romantic getaway as they spent some much-needed quality time together.

The couple’s little getaway comes after a particularly busy month on the professional front. Priyanka was occupied with promotions for her recent release The Bluff, while Nick was busy promoting his new album Sunday Best. Apart from their work commitments, the two also made striking appearances on international red carpets, including the Golden Globe Awards and the Academy Awards. At the Oscars, Priyanka also took on presenting duties.

About Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming work Priyanka will soon resume shooting for Varanasi. The film marks her return to Indian cinema after an eight-year hiatus. Helmed by S. S. Rajamouli, the film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The first look, released last year, hinted at a time-travel storyline. Rajamouli has also confirmed that audiences will see Mahesh Babu as Lord Rama in one of the film’s flashback sequences.

The film is touted as one of the most expensive Indian productions, reportedly made on a budget of ₹1,000 crore. It is currently under production and is scheduled to release in theatres in April 2027. Fans have been eagerly awaiting further updates on the project.

Nick Jonas, on the other hand, will next be seen in Power Ballad. The musical comedy-drama film, directed by John Carney, also stars Paul Rudd, Peter McDonald, Marcella Plunkett, Havana Rose Liu and Jack Reynor in key roles. The film had its world premiere at the Dublin International Film Festival on March 1, 2026, and is scheduled to release in theatres in the United States on June 5.