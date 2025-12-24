Priyanka Chopra hugs daughter Malti as she celebrates wrap of Nick Jonas’ North America tour in New York. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra is in full cheerleader mode for husband Nick Jonas as he wrapped up the North American leg of his Greetings From Your Hometown tour. Giving fans a fun peek behind the curtain, the actor shared some inside moments from the last concert, complete with warm hugs, smiles, and adorable family touch with Malti joining Priyanka in celebrating Nick’s outing. Nick Jonas reacted to Priyanka Chopra’s post by dropping a heart emoji in the comment section.

Priyanka, Malti bring family vibes to Nick’s tour finale

On Wednesday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share several pictures from Nick’s last concert as part of the North American leg of his Greetings From Your Hometown tour.

Priyanka shared a carousel of moments from the final concert, capturing Nick performing on stage alongside his brothers and posing with them in a candid frame. The post also featured pictures with the entire team, along with sweet behind-the-scenes glimpses, including playful moments with the kids, which included Malti.

In one picture, Priyanka and Nick are seen striking a pose, wrapped in each other’s arms. Priyanka is dressed in a black leather jacket and relaxed denim, while Nick is seen in a dark sweatshirt, jeans and sneakers.

In another picture, Priyanka is seen sharing an adorable moment of joy with her daughter Malti. Seated casually on the floor, Priyanka beams with her eyes shut and a wide smile as Malti hugs her. Malti is dressed in a playful orange skirt paired with white leggings and shiny shoes.

“And it’s a wrap on the North American leg of the Greetings From Your Hometown tour. Congratulations @nickjonas I’m always so in awe of all you do. You deserve this and so much more. We love you,” Priyanka wrote as a caption.

Nick reacted to Priyanka’s post by dropping a heart emoji in the comment section.

“Pri… Such a beautiful, supportive, proud Wife ! You are gorgeous,” one shared, with another writing, “Great family memories being made. Slide 7 is my fav - the biggest kid of all @joejonas.” “Such a blessed family,” one fan wrote, with another gushing, “So much love in one frame”.

The Jonas Brothers consist of brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas. The Jonas Brothers celebrated their 20th anniversary with the Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour that kicked off in their native New Jersey in August this year. The tour concluded in New York.

Priyanka’s next project

After films such as Mary Kom, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani and Jai Gangaajal, Priyanka is all set to return to Indian cinema after years with SS Rajamouli’s Telugu film Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will be released in theatres for Sankranthi 2027.