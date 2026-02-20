Priyanka Chopra recalls mom Madhu held a cab driver's neck when she was 11: ‘Never seen that side of her’
While promoting her upcoming film The Bluff, Priyanka Chopra recalled how her mother, Madhu Chopra, reacted quickly to protect her during a cab ride.
Actor Priyanka Chopra will soon star in the Prime Video film The Bluff, which will see her play a former pirate whom others refer to as Bloody Mary. In an interview while promoting her upcoming release, the actor spoke of how her mother, Madhu Chopra, let out her inner Bloody Mary and held a cab driver’s neck when she perceived a threat.
Priyanka Chopra on her mother protecting her
Priyanka spoke of an incident when she was only 11, while travelling in a cab in Delhi, when her mother perceived a threat. She told ANI, “We were in a cab, I must have been 11 years old. We were staying at a hotel in Delhi. Suddenly, I don’t know, all I saw was my mother holding the throat of the driver. Apparently, he took a turn she didn’t recognise. He said it was a shortcut, but it was just me and my mother alone there. She held his neck from the back and asked him to go back to the main road.”
Not just that, Madhu also slapped the driver and made him go back to the main road. “She said, I’m with my teenage daughter. I had never seen that side of my mother. After that, I didn’t debate her on anything for four months. I don’t know if my mom would’ve reacted like that if she were alone. Because I was with her, she was shaking when we got back to the hotel,” added Priyanka.
About The Bluff
In The Bluff, Priyanka plays a former pirate named Ercell Bodden. The film, directed by Frank E Flowers and written by Flowers and Joe Ballarini, also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison. The film, set in the late 19th-century Caribbean, sees Priyanka’s character strive to protect her family after her past catches up with her. The film will be available for streaming on February 20.
Upcoming work
Last seen in Heads of State in 2025, Priyanka will also star in Judgment Day and The Bluff, apart from a cameo in A Very Jonas Christmas Movie. She is gearing up for her return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She plays Mandaniki in the film while Mahesh plays Rudhra and Prithviraj plays the antagonist, Kumbha. The film will be released in theatres on April 7, 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind.Read More
