Priyanka Chopra recalls mom Madhu held a cab driver's neck when she was 11: ‘Never seen that side of her’

Actor Priyanka Chopra will soon star in the Prime Video film The Bluff, which will see her play a former pirate whom others refer to as Bloody Mary. In an interview while promoting her upcoming release, the actor spoke of how her mother, Madhu Chopra, let out her inner Bloody Mary and held a cab driver’s neck when she perceived a threat. Priyanka Chopra said her mother, Madhu Chopra, even slapped the cab driver in the moment.

Priyanka Chopra on her mother protecting her Priyanka spoke of an incident when she was only 11, while travelling in a cab in Delhi, when her mother perceived a threat. She told ANI, “We were in a cab, I must have been 11 years old. We were staying at a hotel in Delhi. Suddenly, I don’t know, all I saw was my mother holding the throat of the driver. Apparently, he took a turn she didn’t recognise. He said it was a shortcut, but it was just me and my mother alone there. She held his neck from the back and asked him to go back to the main road.”

Not just that, Madhu also slapped the driver and made him go back to the main road. “She said, I’m with my teenage daughter. I had never seen that side of my mother. After that, I didn’t debate her on anything for four months. I don’t know if my mom would’ve reacted like that if she were alone. Because I was with her, she was shaking when we got back to the hotel,” added Priyanka.