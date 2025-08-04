Priyanka Chopra returns to India with daughter Malti to shoot for SSMB 29: ‘Hyderabad we made it’

After a family break with husband Nick Jonas, actor Priyanka Chopra is back in India, and this time she has brought her daughter Malti Marie along with her. Priyanka has touched down in Hyderabad and shared a glimpse of her trip, posting a photo of Malti gazing out of the car window as they drove past lush greenery. Priyanka Chopra is back in Hyderabad to resume the shoot of SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29.

Priyanka Chopra back in India

On Monday morning, Priyanka shared several pictures on her Instagram Stories announcing her arrival in the country. Priyanka shared a photo of her daughter Malti, dressed in a pink tulle dress and white leggings, sitting in the backseat of a car with Priyanka affectionately holding her hand. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Mama and malti.”

Another picture shows Malti, sitting inside a car and gazing out of the window with curiosity. Malti, dressed in a white top and a pink tulle skirt, is looking at the greenery as they drive to their next location. The caption of the image read, “Hyderabad we made it!”

Although Priyanka didn't specify the reason behind her visit, it seems she is in the country to resume work on her upcoming film, SSMB 29, which also stars Mahesh Babu. It is being directed by SS Rajamouli.

The film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside Priyanka and Mahesh. Written by Vijayendra Prasad, the film is touted to be an action-adventure like Indiana Jones. It is believed that it will be released in 2027.

More about Priyanka’s projects

Priyanka was last seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, it is streaming on Prime Video. Next, fans will once again see her in action mode in the highly anticipated second season of the web series Citadel. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff.

Priyanka is also working on her comeback in Bollywood with sources claiming she is in talks with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a fiery special number in his upcoming film Love & War, which features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. However, there is no official conversation on the same.