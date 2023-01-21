Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti 'was so quiet' during magazine photoshoot, says stylist: 'She just smiled when...'

Priyanka Chopra opened up about her surrogacy journey with singer-husband Nick Jonas in a new interview. Much to everyone's surprise – due to the couple's tendency to keep their family life private – their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas made it into the magazine's photo feature, where the two matched in red dresses. Their looks were curated by Priyanka's personal stylist, Law Roach, who spoke about working with Malti, his youngest client, in a new interview. Also read: Priyanka Chopra poses with Malti for magazine, recalls her premature birth complications

In a picture from British Vogue's February 2023 cover photoshoot, Priyanka Chopra posed barefoot in a red midi dress worn with a statement choker. Priyanka kept daughter Malti close to her chest and hugged her, showing off her baby's red dress as her back was turned to the camera while modeling with her mother. Speaking about Malti, celebrity stylist Law Roach said the baby, who turned one this month, was 'so quiet' on the set, but when prompted to pose, she would 'just smile."

“(Malti) was ready to perform! She was so quiet, but when prompted to do anything she just smiled,” Law Roach told British Vogue in a new interview. Speaking about the mother-daughter's photo, one of the most-striking images from Priyanka's latest magazine photoshoot, he said, “It’s art.” The stylist, who has worked with celebs like Bella Hadid, Megan Thee Stallion, Zendaya, and many others, also added that he wanted Priyanka and Malti's photo to be 'blown-up and framed' to hang in their Los Angeles home.

In January, last year, Priyanka and Nick Jonas had shared a simple, picture-less post celebrating Malti’s arrival, writing, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” While their Instagram post garnered millions of 'likes', many were quick to voice their opinion on the couple’s choice of surrogacy. In her new British Vogue interview, Priyanka said she witnessed accusations of 'outsourcing' her pregnancy and 'renting' a womb, among other things. “I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me,” she said, adding, “But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, ‘Keep her out of it.’ I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she’s not going to be gossip.”

