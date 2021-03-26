IND USA
Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra pose together.
Priyanka Chopra 'super proud' of sister Parineeti Chopra, tweets this message for her movie Saina

  • Actor Priyanka Chopra asserted that she 'cannot wait to watch' Parineeti Chopra's movie Saina.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 12:36 PM IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra is 'super proud' of sister Parineeti Chopra for her movie Saina and shared a post to express her feelings. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, an ecstatic Priyanka asserted that she "cannot wait to watch" the movie. Sharing a post of Parineeti, she wrote, "Super proud Parineeti Chopra cannot wait to watch!!"

The tweet came a day ahead of the release of the film in theatres on Friday. The movie is a biopic on badminton player Saina Nehwal and has been written and directed by Amole Gupte. Saina has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jayraj, and Rajesh Shah.

Saina too had hailed the film teaser and had commented on Parineeti's look as her younger avatar. She had shared a screenshot of Parineeti as a younger Saina in a still from the teaser and written, "Woww this is superb ... love the look as mini saina." Parineeti had dropped the trailer of the sports-drama on International Women's Day.

Earlier, Amole had spoken about why actor Shraddha Kapoor, who was originally cast to play the role, was replaced by Parineeti. In an interview, Amole had said that the decision to relieve Shraddha was a studio mandate, as producer Bhushan Kumar wanted a lead actor for Street Dancer 3D. The film, released in early 2020, performed only moderately well at the box office, considering its hefty budget.

He told Bollywood Hungama that the switch was 'happy happy', adding in Hindi, "Maybe because I haven't spoken about this, people must have felt that there was conflict behind-the-scenes. Fortunately for me, that didn't happen."

Amole continued, "Shraddha was in full preparation, which is why we started shooting. She practised hard to become Saina and was doing good work. But she got dengue and became frail after spending a month in bed. She kept asking me if she could try and return, and we kept pushing. But one day, she admitted that she was feeling too weak."

